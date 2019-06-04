It’s like a BET series turned into real life. Former NBA star Marcus Camby is going through it these days. Not only was his personal life put on full display following the shocking news that he fathered a child with a woman outside of his marriage, but now his soon to be ex-wife claims he exposed her to an STD.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, after almost 14 years of marriage, Eva Camby has filed for divorce after the two were said to have stopped living together at the beginning of April.

In her petition for divorce, Camby claims her husband caused her personal injuries and “repeatedly and continuously committed adultery, including fathering an extra-martial child.”

What adds insult to injury is that the estranged spouses, who were married in 2005, already share two minor children. There’s been no word yet on if they’ve been informed about their new bonus sibling.

Camby claims that while her husband “contracted an infectious disease” and “intentionally exposed” her to it, she still isn’t clear if she herself contracted anything from him. Nevertheless, she wants their “unconscionable” prenuptial agreement to be thrown out, alleging she only signed the deal “under duress.”

The retired athlete responded to these claims by requesting the judge not only enforce their 2005 prenuptial agreement but also grant him 50/50 custody of their kids. He also made it a point to ask if his ex could be legally ordered to keep the proceedings private and not slander his name on social media.

As for the STD allegations, his legal team has pushed back that his wife’s claims are barred due to the statute of limitations and “consent.”

The Camby’s marriage understandably hit a rough patch after Marcus reached a child support and custody deal with the woman he was allegedly having the affair with, Noemi Valdez back in December 2018.

Although both parties concede that Makiah Camby, who was born in 2011, is Marcus and Noemi’s child, Valdez currently has primary custody and an agreement that allows Marcus to visit Makiah twice a month, for three hours at a time.