The families of Chicago murder victims pushed for the Chicago Police Department to reopen cases that involved the strangulation deaths of more than 50 Black women.

Now, thanks to The Murder Accountability Project, the nonprofit group that petitioned to have the cold cases re-opened, concerns that a serial killer could be on the loose can be thoroughly investigated, CBS News reports.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police have assigned a team of detectives to review the deaths more than a year after the newspaper first reported that at least 75 women ranging in age from 18 to 58 had been strangled or smothered between 2001 and 2017.

as new concerns were raised about a potential serial killer,

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson declined to confirm his belief that a serial killer could be behind the murders, telling reporters there’s insufficient information to make a that determination.

The police department finally assigned a team of up to six detectives from a FBI violent crimes task force in Chicago to re-examine the forensic evidence.