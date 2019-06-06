If there’s anything folks should have learned hard lessons about this month it’s: don’t ask 50 Cent to borrow a dime and never, EVER ask Tyler Perry for an acting job on a humongous billboard posted by the highway.

Perry has proven he’s not with the extreme antics after a starving artist from New Jersey made headlines for buying a $2,000 billboard in Southwest Atlanta (not once, but twice) asking Perry for a job to be his “next leading lady.”

“Attention Mr. Perry: Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady,” the message read along with the woman’s headshot and social media contact info.

While they say closed mouths don’t get fed, this particular actress is going to have to stay hungry a little longer after the movie mogul took a Madea-styled approach to chastise her and warn others from spending their hard earned coins to get his attention in this way.

In doing so, Perry also gave her some sound advice on how to actually land a role in one of his films.

“Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.

I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

Ouch.

Bailey saw Perry’s preachy post and commented back, still standing by her decision to take a leap of faith:

“Well I guess I should respond since everyone is talking about me.. lol 😂 Thank you Mr. Perry for taking the time to post about my billboard and to give me some wisdom. This was my leap of FAITH and with faith you never know where it will land you or if it will even work. Sometimes we have to step out the norm and do something unconventional. Not everyone is going to agree or think it’s a great idea. That’s the chance I took! God Bless.”

Many however feel some kind of way about Perry’s response commenting that it was a bit mean-spirited given the woman was just trying to shoot her shot.

Tammy Collier wrote: “I totally disagree with Tyler’s response. So often in life, we’re told to go up and beyond. Be the overachiever. Set yourself apart. She did exactly what we’ve been taught all our lives. Why bash her for thinking outside the box? Yes, your auditions may be free but this is what you do to stand out because I’m sure everyone who auditions for you is good. Remember, Tyler wears a dress, big boobs and a wig to make himself stand out! Being different is what made him the mogul he is today.”

Lauren Nicole said: “Ok that was not necessary to knock her for trying to stand out. How is it that you look at her sideways ??- That’s a lil harsh.”

Perry likely thought it was time to publicly address best practices for seeking employment with him since this is Bailey’s second time orchestrating a billboard and Perry makes mention of a third encounter. He has also had issues in the past with stalkers, so it makes sense that he addressed this incident head on.

“Seven years ago, I put a billboard up in Atlanta,” Bailey said. “I never heard back from Mr. Perry, but I went back to the drawing board and continued to work on my craft, auditioned more and worked more.”

Bailey did apparently land a role on HBO’s “The Night Of,” but it seems the mother of two is unfettered from this public hand slap and will continue seeking her dream of becoming somebody else’s leading lady.