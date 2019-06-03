Sephora is launching a day of “inclusion workshops” and closing all 400 of its stores June 5 to teach employees about how not to be racist after the singer SZA claimed she was racially profiled in its Calabasas store.

The platinum-selling artist reportedly was trying to buy some Fenty beauty products in peace when she was targeted by a woman she renamed as “Sandy Sephora.”

When the 28-year-old chart-topper was looking for cosmetics from Rihanna’s Fenty line, she said she was confronted by mall security. She was then informed that a store employee had accused her of theft and called authorities to detain her.

In April, SZA wrote about her experience: “Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing,” the singer wrote on Twitter. Adding, “Can a b***h cop her fenty in peace er whut.”

After the troubling incident, Rihanna surprised SZA with a Fenty Beauty gift card and posted a supportive message on Instagram.

“Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!” wrote Rihanna, who launched the cosmetics brand in 2017.

“Tanks queen!” SZA replied.

In response to the makeup debacle, Sephora posted on social media of their intent to close their locations and asked their customers to join in their efforts to build a more inclusive beauty community, The Daily Mail reports.

“Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our difference,” the beauty company wrote.

“We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included.”

The brand also included a link to its We Belong to Something Beautiful campaign.

“These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen.”

Time will tell if Sephora employees truly change the tide on the store’s culture.