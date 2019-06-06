A manager of a Salt Lake City restaurant is now without a job after screaming and firing an employee who spoke so little English that she brought her children with her to advocate for their mom to get a raise.

Connie Fuentes Aguirre reportedly worked at Corelife Eatery and can be seen in a viral video being berated by an irate woman.

Aguirre’s son and daughter were eating at the restaurant when the incident occurred and recorded the confrontation with a manager only identified as “Trina” on May 30, KSL reported.

Her son Ivan Amado Fuentes explained on Facebook that he mom didn’t speak English well and was too scared to ask the manager for the raise that she had been promised since she was promoted to work in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Fuentes and his sister tried to address Trina about the new job and the pay their mom was allegedly promised. But the managed erupted into anger and asked them to leave.

The manager is then caught on camera admitting that she was taking things out on their mom.

“You just got your mom fired,” the manager said before calling security to escort them out.

Fuentes said, “I’m just trying to translate for my mom, and you’re kicking me out.”

The manager breaks into speaking broken Spanish, “you no más trabajo (work) here. Your niño and niña no bueno.”

After the manager told them it wasn’t the place or time to speak about administrative matters, she continued yelling at them.

“Get the hell out of my restaurant right now! No más, no más, no más”

Fuentes then replied, “That’s not how you talk to people, I don’t want my mom working here if someone talks like that.”

The manager then shot back, “Your niño and niña want to come in my restaurant and cause mucho drama, you no más trabajo if you don’t get them out of here.”

CoreLife announced that the manager has been fired.

“Overall, our investigation determined that while this situation was challenging, the manager’s actions were not appropriate and, as such, we took swift action,” company spokesman Chris Thomas said in a statement.

“More importantly, we are in the process of reaching out to our employee to apologize and begin steps to make the situation right.”

A GoFundMe account has since been posted in support of Aguirre and has raised upwards of $5,000 so far.

“We wanted to make this gofundme for my mom, after she was fired “apparently” for our fault,” a description read.

“We tried helping her translate with her manager for a raise she was told she’d get. Which caused my moms manager to fire her. Anything helps, just for the minimal expenses. Just while we look for a replacement job.”