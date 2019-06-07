TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

An army veteran’s family is searching for answers a year after the father of two young boys mysteriously died in a Pennsylvania jail and his brain, heart and throat were removed.

And no one is talking.

The family of 41-year-old Everett Palmer Jr. explained that he went to a York county jail to address an outstanding DUI warrant on April 7, 2018. But two days later the family was informed that Palmer was arrested and had died.

And his body was returned to the family sans a brain, throat or heart.

The man’s cause of death was determined by the coronor to be “complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint,” Spectrum News reported.

According to the county coroner’s report Palmer “became agitated and began hitting his head against his cell door.”

Rose and Dwayne Palmer, the man’s parents, denied the claim that their son was violent and would commence to hitting his head in such a violent way to reporters

The family has reportedly hired their own pathologist who ruled Palmer’s death as a homicide and believes it should be labeled as such.

The family said that their son’s body was also in bad condition with bruising.

The family has set up a Facebook page titled ‘Justice4Everett’ and they are considering a lawsuit. and filed a notice of claim with several Pennsylvania agencies.