New York police are investigating a case involving actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately at a New York nightclub near Times Square on Sunday evening.

The unidentified 30-year-old woman, told police that Gooding, 51, was “highly intoxicated” and grabbed her breast around 9 p.m. She said that the two ended up having a confrontation causing security to break up the incident, according to PageSix.com., citing unnamed sources.

Police say that they did not find Gooding in response to the woman’s 911 call around 1 a.m. A video showed that Gooding left soon after the incident.

The case was referred to the NYPD Special Victims Division which is reportedly “probing a potential forcible touching charge” against the actor” linked to the incident.

However, NBC News reported that officials said on Monday that charges have not been filed and police are not “actively seeking” to make any arrests.

Sunday night, Gooding was seen at the Manhattan club singing “Faithfully” by Journey with a torn shirt via social media.

According to the post, onlookers said that the actor was socializing with “clubgoers” and seemed to be in a “happy” mood. Gooding even recorded a video in Portuguese for a fan before he sat down with his friends.

“He was super good … sang with everyone,” the partygoer said, The partygoer also said they didn’t see the alleged incident occurs.

This isn’t the first time Gooding has supposedly had wild nights while partying.

In 2016, a witness said that he was “beyond frisky with girls” out in Miami. Witnesses say they saw Gooding pull down his pants and also forced a phone in a party goers mouth while he was out.

Gooding’s representatives did not return messages immediately relating to the incident.

Gooding won a Best Supporting Academy Award in 1997 for the film, “Jerry Maguire.” He also starred as O.J. Simpson in “The People v. OJ Simpson” TV series in 2016, and recently completed filming a new movie “Life in a Year” along with Jaden Smith and Nia Long.