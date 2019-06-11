“I’m honored by this recognition,” the 32-year-old MC said in a statement. “When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform. Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system.”

Meek Mill will be honored along with journalist Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour; Sayu Bhojwani, founder and president of New American Leaders; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles safety; Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code; and Jose Antonio Vargas, journalist and immigration rights activist.

Earlier this month, Meek was granted an appellate court hearing with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, after the Philadelphia District’s Attorney’s Office agreed that there was evidence to support the assertion that Judge Genece Brinkley’s actions against the entertainer showed bias. D.A. Larry Krasner has since filed a motion to assign him a new trial and a new judge.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated,” his lawyer Jordan Siev said in a statement. “In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

