Rihanna’s wild, wild thoughts are becoming pretty tame these days.

The 31-year-old singer and beauty and fashion mogul sat down with Sarah Paulson, her Ocean 8 co-star, for Interview magazine to dish about her personal life, including her new man.

—Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to helm own fashion line with LVMH—

“I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” she said about her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

“I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Rih Rih’s ‘P’ also means she’s prioritizing her life goals. While she doesn’t give in to divulging about whether marriage is on the horizon for the super secretive couple, she does say she wants to be a mom “more than anything in life,” PEOPLE reports.

But contrary to popular belief, the Grammy-award winning singer says she’s not secretive on purpose. She says her shyness comes across as confidence.

“People don’t know that I’m shy… because I kind of pretend it’s not happening people read me as being confident,” she confessed. “I still get nervous going to award shows. What is that? I always feel like everybody’s looking at me.”

Well because we are!

As of late, Rihanna’s been racking up wins in other aspects of her life. She broke records by becoming the first woman of color to run a fashion house with Fenty Maison as part of the LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton company. And Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie lines are both booming.

—DUP official, who once opposed Rihanna, elected out of office—

As for a new album, Rihanna’s promises new tracks are on the horizon.

“It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to,” she explained about her busy schedule. “I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

But when her music does hit the scene, she promises it will be fun for all.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete,” she said. “It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.”