A DUP councilor who was not a fan of Rihanna’s attire during a music video promoted on the land he governed has lost his seat in elections.

Alan Graham deemed Rihanna’s clothing “inappropriate” during a video shoot but has now found himself on the outside of the government. Graham, a member of the Democratic Unionist Party, issued complaints against Rihanna who filmed her “We Found Love” video on his land in 2011.

Read More: Chris Brown slides into Rihanna’s IG comments yet again

“I requested that they stop filming and they did. I had a conversation with Rihanna and I hope she understands where I’m coming from. We shook hands,” Graham said at the time.

According to NME, Graham and Rihanna had the conversation and “parted on good terms.” Now, he has found his political office’s seat to be occupied for a new person for the first time in several years. Graham was replaced by Scott Wilson of the Alliance Party.

As for Rihanna, it’s business as usual. Her Fenty Beauty line just released a new set of summer products, three vivid eyeliner trios titled BAESIDE, BAECAE, and BAEWATCH. Those are available on May 10.

Read More: Rihanna sends Fenty fans into a frenzy after dropping two new beauty products

Rihanna has also recently released a film with Donald Glover titled Guava Island. The film was released in association with Glover’s, performing as Childish Gambino, headlining Coachella festival set. The film premiered at Coachella before arriving on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More: You can stream Donald Glover and Rihanna’s secret movie project “Guava Island” Saturday

When fans read about a Rihanna video, they undoubtedly would hope for new music to come soon. Earlier this year, she teased the completion of an album, however, no music has been yet heard. Many believe that the “Work” hitmaker is focusing in on a dancehall album. Rihanna has been mum on precisely what she has been creating. However, Rihanna shared an image with Buju Banton, which once again called for new music from her fans.