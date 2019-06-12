TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Columbus police are investigating an incident caught on camera where a father-of-two was punched in the face by police for what they claim was a failure to adhere to a cop’s demands.

Jonathan Robinson, 25, pushed back on officer Carl Harmon’s commands to “get back” in a video confrontation that shows Robinson following a woman crossing a road, who is said to be his wife.

The woman, who was carrying their two children, was stopped by cops before the conflict occurred.

Robinson refused to move, prompting the cop to yell:

“Get back!”

“Or what?” Robinson retorts.

A second officer, Anthony L. Johnson, jumps into the fold and approaches Robinson with a shotgun, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Johnson also orders Robinson to back away. When Robinson refuses to follow the command the officer then shoves him back with his hand.

“Get the f*** off me!” Robinson yells.

Johnson then punches Robinson in the face and then the father of two was handcuffed and arrested.

On Monday, Columbus police, in an effort to ensure transparency, released almost an hour of video footage of the incident.

Police Chief Thomas Quinlan sided with the officers, saying the police were protecting bystanders because guns were drawn.

