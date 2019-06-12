After a woke high school valedictorian had her mic cut off by the school’s principal because she referenced Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin during her remarks the Texas school district found itself in the midst of a social media firestorm.

On Monday, the Dallas Independent School District released a statement about Valedictorian Rooha Haghar, of the Emmett J. Conrad High School, saying the student infused remarks in her speech that were not approved by the administration.

“As a result, the principal made the decision to limit the student’s remarks,” the statement read.

“In hindsight, we realize this decision may not have been reflective of the core values we teach our students, as we work to educate leaders of tomorrow. For that, we apologize.”

Haghar took to Twitter and made headlines after she posted the video showing when her principal signaled to cut her mic in the middle of her speech after she mentioned the two slain African-American boys, The NY Daily News reports.

“To the kids that were murdered in senseless mass shootings. To Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and all the other children who became victims of injustice,” she said in her speech.

On Twitter she explained that her moment to shine was dimmed by the principal’s decision to mute her.

“Our principal signaled for my mic to be turned off as soon as i said ‘trayvon martin and tamir rice’ and played it off as a technical difficulty. Pathetic,” she wrote on June 3.

my valedictorian speech was cut short because i said the names of black children who had become victims of police brutality. our principal signaled for my mic to be turned off as soon as i said “trayvon martin and tamir rice” and played it off as a technical difficulty. pathetic. pic.twitter.com/9upW3dZ7Mg — روحا (@ItsRoohaHaghar) June 3, 2019

Haghar admits “[she] made a conscious choice and [she] stands behind that choice.”

