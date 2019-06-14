An Indiana teen who brutally murdered her mom is remorseful as she prepares for her 45-year prison sentence.

Chastinea Reeves, 17, killed her mother Jamie Garnett in 2017, by stabbing her at least 60 times. On Wednesday, Reeves took a plea deal and was sentenced to the extensive prison stint by a Lake Superior Court judge.

“She’ll be in her 50s when she’s released, and that’s an incredible portion of her life,” her defense attorney John Cantrell said.

Realizing she made a life-altering and gruesome error, Reeves admitted: “If I could go back, I wouldn’t do it,” Reeves said. “I do miss my mother,” she told the judge at the hearing, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The 34-year-old slain mother was found murdered in her Gary home in Feb. 2017. Reeves had gone to a neighbor’s home with her 4-year-old sister in tow. The witness said the girl was hysterical and saying that something terrible had happened to her mother, 34-year-old Garnett. The neighbor went to the phone to call the police, and that is when Reeves disappeared out the back door.

Reeves became the subject of an Amber Alert when authorities discovered her mother’s body in their Gary home because they thought Reeves, who was 15 at the time was in danger.

In May Reeves accepted a plea deal after pleading guilty.

“Your being young doesn’t impress me. You knew better. You knew better than this,” Judge Diane Boswell told Reeves on Wednesday.

“Why did you feel you had to do this to your mom?” Boswell asked.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Reeves replied.

“I cannot accept this plea, and you can go to trial and face up to 65 years,” Boswell said. “Help me understand why you did this.”

“I don’t know exactly what to say,” said Rosemary Cruz, the teen’s grandmother.

“Something’s wrong,” Cruz said. “Something snapped. I hope she can get some type of help mentally to get through what she has done.”