Kim Kardashian West, who’s become a hands-on advocate in the fight for criminal justice reform, joined the Trump administration for an event at the White House and was welcomed with open arms for her newfound activism.

On Thursday, Trump praised the reality TV starm who has been pivotal in facilitating the release of former inmates, as a “great friend.”

“It’s really is such an honor to be here,” she said, after a standing ovation, ABC News reports.

Kardashian West explained that she was inspired to be an advocate for prisoners after visiting jails and hearing multiple stories from inmates.

“My heart just completely opened up and I wanted to do more. So, I started studying law.”

“I’d gotten to the place in my life where I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to do the right thing,” she said.

Kim Kardashian West speaks at White House event: "It really is such an honor to be here today, so thank you. My whole journey with criminal justice reform started about a year ago when I came to see the president"

She also announced that she has teamed up with the ride-sharing company Lyft to give former inmates gift cards to help them get to job interviews.

“I’m so happy to announce today we have a rideshare partnership where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards,” she said.

“I just wanted to thank the president for standing behind this issue,” she said.

Trump discussed the First Step Act, and how it has changed the landscape, especially for Black men. Since the First Step Act was signed into law last December, more than 1,000 incarcerated people in federal prisons have already been granted sentence reductions.

“To realize America’s full potential, we must unlock the talents of every single citizen. We want to lift every American family out of poverty and into a future of hope and opportunity,” Trump said.”

In 2018, Kardashian West made headlines for her work in helping Alice Marie Johnson to become a free woman after a series of meetings with President Donald Trump.