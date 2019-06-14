Kevin Hunter, estranged husband to TV diva Wendy Williams, is coming forth with the latest in the couple’s bumpy divorce saga, saying the talk show host lied when she said that he kept her “cooped up only to be a show pony” during their marriage.

Sources close to Hunter told TMZ that Williams’ claim is an outright lie, and that she simply was too lazy to go out. The sources say Hunter says that the host of TV’s The Wendy Williams Show was not interested in doing the red carpet circuit, and only wanted to host her show and go home.

Hunter also is taking issue with Williams’ complaints that he had a baby with a woman with whom he was involved for 15 years. Hunter says he didn’t meet his mistress until 2008, only 11 years ago, TMZ reports.

Williams’ people shot back at Hunter’s and a source close to her said that Hunter was “extremely controlling and sneaky” during the couple’s 22-year relationship – a claim that other associates of Williams have made. The sources also said that Hunter is not fond of honesty, saying, “nothing he says is the truth.”

While Williams followers ruminated over this latest news, they also were buzzing about the talk show host’s recent sightings with Marc Tomblin, a well-built man at least a couple of decades her junior.

The pair met in California before Tomblin headed east to spend more time with Williams, and it appears they’ve decided Tomblin should stay east a bit longer, TMZ is reporting.

TMZ says it hears from sources that Tomblin initially was supposed to head back home on Thursday.

Williams is being coy about the whole thing, and has said to TMZ, “I don’t have a boyfriend.”

Regarding Williams’ latest arm candy, sources tell TMZ that Hunter isn’t jealous and understands why she would want to go out and enjoy herself.