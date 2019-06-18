Actress turned royal Meghan Markle says on a recording for an exhibit about her spring 2018 wedding to Prince Harry that the couple focused on minute components and features to make the ceremony just right.

“A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day,” Markle says on the recording for the exhibit “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” which has just moved from Windsor Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s official royal occupation and new BTS wedding photos revealed

“We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate,” Markle said.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, also known as the Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland, wed Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in England. Among the 600 guests at the star-studded ceremony were Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Elton John.

The exhibit walks observers through the fanfare of the elaborate affair, and includes displays of Markle’s wedding dress and veil created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at fashion house Givenchy, People reports. Also on display is the diamond and platinum tiara that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s grandmother, lent to Meghan for the ceremony.

READ MORE: Lifetime releases trailer for new film ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’

The exhibit also allows guests to view Prince Harry’s wedding outfit — a uniform of the Household Cavalry made by Dege and Skinner on Savile Row in London, according to People.

“I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms,” Harry says in his contribution to the narrated audio guide. “It’s one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day.”

Also included in the exhibit are the page boy and bridesmaids outfits sported by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, People reports.

Markle gave birth to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last month.