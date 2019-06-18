On one side in the blue was former First Lady Michelle Obama and her team, and on the other side in the red was The Late Late Show host James Corden, all gathered for a celebrity dodge ball showdown Monday night on his CBS late night show.

The scripted battle was a continuation of sorts of Obama’s appearance on Corden’s regular skit, Carpool Karaoke. Sporting blue was Team U.S.A., headed by Obama and including producer/actress Lena Waithe and actresses Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Allison Janney and Kate Hudson. Team U.K. headed by Corden included Brits Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, Game of Thrones star John Bradley, and lone American on the team and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts.

The skit opened up with Obama and Corden again riding together in a car, but this time bickering about who is better at what. Corden says Brits are better at sports, to which Obama counters, “I don’t think that’s true, and if it is, you have nothing to do with it.”

The two then agree to settle the score with a game of dodge ball, both assembling celebrity teams.

Kunis says during the skit, “When Michelle Obama calls and asks you to do anything, you just say yes.”

Styles says he faced the same pressure from his team captain. “When James Corden calls you, you initially ignore the call but then he keeps calling you and then starts texting … then he shows up at your house, your work, your hairdresser, your Pilates class and your shower.”

Obama is later shown giving advice to her team, borrowing from her famous speech line, “When they go low, we go high.” This time, though, the advice is, “When they go low, we also go low because that’s how dodge ball works.”

During the game, Corden becomes frustrated when his teammates one-by-one go up to Obama to ask her if she’ll sign their copies of a her autobiography, Becoming.

“Traitor,” Corden shouts.

In the end, Team U.S.A. took home the trophy.

Corden says, “At the end of the day, we showed kids that exercise can be fun — I can’t even remember who won or lost.”

“Oh you lost,” Obama says. “We won.”