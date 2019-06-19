Another giant in the hip-hop community has been killed in a senseless murder in Los Angeles just months after the shocking death of Nipsey Hussle.

—Phoenix police chief promises change after video of Black family held at gunpoint at Family Dollar goes viral—

Grammy award-winning producer DJ Official was shot and killed in a drive-by on Friday while sitting in a car. Another man in the car suffered gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, KTLA reports.

Official, whose real name is Leslie André Wakefield Jr rose to fame working with some of the most notable artists on the rap scene including Cardi B, Tyga and Chris Brown.

LAPD Officer Tony Im told the outlet that the hit on DJ Official could be gang related.

His family members, however, denied reports of Official having gang involvement.

“All he did was go to work and come home,” the producer’s grandfather told NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t belong to [a] gang or nothing like that.”

—Why CNN’s Don Lemon likening Trump’s brand of hate to Hilter and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling out concentration camps isn’t wrong—

DJ Official has just recently celebrated the success of Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album after it won a Grammy. He posted a picture of his infant son and wrote:

“I put in overtime so you can over shine.”