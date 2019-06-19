 

Don Lemon doubled down against President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric and likened his brand of hate to Hitler’s.

Don Lemon confronted by racist Trump supporters while filming ‘I can’t wait for CNN to fire your Black ass, you fa**ot’

Lemon initiated the conversation after congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took fire on Monday for saying Trump was running “concentration camps” at the US border when talking about the detention centers.

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” she said.

As Trump fires up his 2020 campaign, the CNN anchor who has been threatened by Trump supporters, told Chris Cuomo his thoughts on whether their news outlets should continue to give “bad people” aka the President and his administration, a platform to “spread lies.”

Lemon then made comparisons between Trump and Adolf Hitler, and asked Cuomo to “think about the most despicable people in history.”

“I’m going to use an extreme example, think about Hitler, think about any of those people,” Lemon said.

“If you could look back at history would you say, ”I’m so glad that that person was allowed a platform to spread their lies and propaganda?” Or would you say that probably wasn’t the right thing to do to spread that because you knew in that moment that that was a bad person and they were doing bad things and not only were they hurting people, they were killing people,” according to The Daily Mail.

Lemon also called out Trump’s refusal to apologize to the exonerated Central Park Five men after who called for them to receive the death penalty for a crime they didn’t commit.

Lemon then backed off a bit saying he wasn’t comparing Trump to Hitler but instead trying to make the point asking if a “bad person’ should be given a platform for hate speech.

Activists allege racism in treatment of St. Louis prosecutor

“I’m not comparing him to that, I’m comparing the way you would cover someone who is a bad person who does bad things.

“It starts with little lies, that become bigger lies. Good people follow bad people, it doesn’t mean that you are a bad person, it just means they were used.”

Many on social media are also calling the president for the concentration camps.