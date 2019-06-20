The grieving father of 4-year-old Maleah Davis displayed a photo of the little girl’s ‘My Little Pony’ casket following her gruesome death allegedly at the hands of her stepfather.

Craig Davis faces a heart-wrenching funeral for his baby girl whose life was allegedly ended at the hands of Derion Vance.

The casket Davis posted was decorated with Maleah’s image riding a pony along with rainbows and clouds, The NY Daily News reports.

Vance initially told police that he, Maleah and his son were carjacked by two Hispanic men and he was knocked unconscious for hours before waking up to discover the girl was gone. From there his story unraveled, until he ultimately admitted that she was dead and where her body could be recovered.

He has since been charged with tampering with evidence and remains in jail pending a full investigation. Those charges could likely be upgraded to murder.

“She touched the lives of many; our shining, beautiful little girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts who leaves us smiling through our tears,” reads her obituary. “She was happiness personified.”

“Born February 6th, 2015, Maleah was the adored daughter of Craig Davis Jr. and Brittany Bowens. She was the middle of three children and dearly loved her brothers, Peyton and Kourtland.

“With her huge smile, loving spirit and infectious personality, Maleah would instantly capture the hearts of those who knew her. Maleah’s soul was nurturing and opened the door for making new friends easily. Her love for music was undeniable. Maleah would often sing catchy lyrics of songs like Baby Shark while twirling around in her pink tutu. Singing brought Maleah joy and she was known to be in her happy place moving to music.

“While Maleah’s favorite color was pink and she loved My Little Pony, all the girly things one could imagine, she loved spending time with her brothers. She never missed a moment to pose in front of the camera with them in action.

“Maleah spread love and laughter wherever she went. She has left a profound message of love on this world that will never be forgotten.”

A private funeral service will be held on June 22, 2019.