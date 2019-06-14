Cardi B tells fans that she is swearing off plastic surgery.

The Grammy-award winning raptress says she’s giving up on going under the knife after hitting a snag and suffering complications from the plastic surgery she had after giving birth to her baby Kulture.

On Wednesday she took to Twitter to profess that she’s over it.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she tweeted.

Surgery is taking a toll on the 26-year-old “Press” rapper who shared a picture of her swollen and bloated feet on Monday, which she said stemmed from getting liposuction.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy,” she said in the now-deleted photo. She said her “feet and stomach burn when [she] get[s] puffed up.”

Last month, Cardi complained that she was losing money because her doctor ordered her to rest.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi explained in a video on Instagram. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

The string of canceled performances is costing Cardi a pretty penny. But she explained that she was willing to pay the price to get her body right.

Dr. Richard J. Brown, a plastic surgeon, who is not affiliated with Cardi, explained on Thursday to Page Six why the rapper’s feet are blowing up.

“For someone who has had recent surgery, they should always wear compression stockings especially when flying and should get up and walk hourly to avoid blood clots. If this were my patient who had recent surgery and was on a plane for a while and resulting swelling, I would scan her legs to rule out blood clots that could be life-threatening. I would also suggest an immediate scan of her leg veins.”

Well, let’s hope that Cardi means what she says and leave well enough alone.