What better way to bring people together in the summer time than a fish fry? Fish frys have been happening in the Black community forever to fundraise or bring light to issues, and a South Carolina representative is keeping the tradition alive.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn hosted a fish fry on Friday evening in Columbia, South Carolina for the community to hear from 21 democratic candidates on their hopes for becoming the 46th president of the United States.

READ MORE: Sen. Kamala Harris welcomes Beto O’Rourke to the 2020 presidential race

According to CNN, the candidates wore matching shirts as they appeared on stage together. The last few weeks on the campaign trail have been steamy for some candidates at odds, but they managed to keep all tensions under control at the South Carolina event. Just last week, Cory Booker asked former vice president Joe Biden to apologize for his recollections of working with an old segregationist senator.

At the fish fry, Biden spoke about the democratic party having unity, according to CBS News. “Whomever the Democratic nominee is, we have to stay together and elect a [Democratic] president of the United States.” All candidates were given a brief 90 seconds to speak.

Clyburn‘s event was proven to be a success. When asked about the turn out, he mentioned not thinking all the candidates would show up. “No!” he said to CNN. “I never thought so. But I always hoped!”

READ MORE: Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential campaign

The state of South Carolina is critical in the upcoming presidential race. South Carolina will host the first primary in the South on Feb. 29, 2020. According to CBS News, it’s considered a key state where Black voters make up 61 percent of the electorate. If a candidate does poorly in South Carolina, it could be an indicator of that candidate’s lack of support in the Black community.

Good job Rep. Clyburn for staying woke and getting the people informed!