Bill Cosby’s wife Camille reportedly hasn’t paid him a prison visit or seen his since last September when he started serving his time for a sexual assault conviction, the comedian’s spokesperson said.

—Bill Cosby is giving advice on fatherhood and life to prison crowds for group called ‘Man Up’—

Maybe it’s above her now and she’s moving forward with her life as her ailing husband sits in a cell and offers up life advice to inmates. But he reportedly is receiving messages of support from celebrities like Quincy Jones and Spike Lee, The Daily Mail reports.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s close friend and spokesperson said the disgraced TV dad is still maintaining his innocence and positivity as they prepare to file his appeal on Wednesday to attempt to overturn his conviction.

According to Wyatt, it was Cosby’s choice to not to have family members visit him.

Cosby told Wyatt previously, “’He feels that when he left home, he left home the day of the sentencing as Bill Cosby, not as NN7687, the number they have given him and he wants his family to see him in that light not in the light of a prison uniform.”

Wyatt said none of Cosby’s family has paid him a visit including his kids Erika, 53, Erinn, 52, and Evin, 42.

Cosby, Wyatt said is ready for the rigors of a third trial if his appeal is granted but he doesn’t embrace the idea of attending Violent Sexual Predator rehabilitation classes as a requirement to be eligible for parole.

—Bill Cosby drops defamation countersuit against 7 of his accusers—