Bill Cosby is apparently trying to keep himself busy in prison.

Reportedly the disgraced TV dad is advising inmates on how to be better parents’ post-prison.

According to his rep, Andrew Wyatt, Cosby is giving up to four lectures a week to prisoners, and crowds have swelled to about 100 inmates who have joined in to hear him impart life advice, TMZ reports.

Cosby is reportedly telling prisoners in a group called a group called “Man Up” who are about to get paroled, once they get from behind bars, to re-connect with the kids and stay out of trouble so they won’t come back.

Seriously?

Cosby is also reportedly giving them insight on how to interview for jobs and he’s giving them lectures on keeping their nose clean – literally – and avoiding drugs on the outside.

“These are the types of men he has wanted to get his messages across to for years, and now he has a totally captive audience,” Wyatt says.

Cosby is serving a 3 to 10 -year prison sentence for drugging Andrea Constand and for aggravated indecent assault.

Not exactly the kind of men who should be offering life advice.

