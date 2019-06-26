Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson known for his eye-rolling antics, has faked us out and decided that Power won’t be cancelled after season sixth as previously announced because he’s “changed his mind.”

Fifty’s announcement that the popular drama was being cancelled didn’t go over so well on the internet since his legions of fans are deeply invested in the lives of his crime-riddled characters.

That may have been what spurred the executive producer to reconsider and allow the Starz series to run a little longer.

The show is good, so good that there are at least four spinoffs to the series slated to air.

“I have 4 spinoff shows coming so don’t trip,” he revealed on Instagram.

Last October, Power creator Courtney Kemp inked a lucrative new deal to develop more shows and a spinoff from the drama series.

This comes as exciting news for dedicated fans who have tuned in to see James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) try to get out of the deadly drug game and navigate a love triangle between his ride-or-die wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and first love and federal prosecutor Angela (Lela Loren).

Naughton seemed overjoyed at the announcement that the show is off the chopping block.

“he’s said Power’s not over. It’s not over,” she said pointing to 50 Cent while in Barcelona.

When season six returns, it will feature 15-episodes with Fifty making his directorial debut.

Back in May, the rapper had reportedly thrown in the towel and announced that the series was coming to an end.

“The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” he said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Well fans can rejoice in knowing that not only will Power return Aug. 25 on Starz but it won’t be the end of the long-running hit saga.