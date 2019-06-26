A search has intensified for an American couple who mysteriously disappeared on Monday after going jet skiing while vacationing in Barbados.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, arrived on Saturday and were vacationing on the Caribbean island, taking part in activities while staying at the Discovery Bay Hotel.

On a sunny Saturday, they rented the watercraft vehicle and sped off into the sunset wearing like jackets for safety. But the local operator where they rented the vehicles grew weary when the couple never returned after 30 minutes, according to the Royal Barbados Police, NBCNews reports.

Police received word on Monday that the Montclair, N.J., couple were missing and their watercraft was never returned. A search ensued but Suarez and Devil have yet to be found, authorities said. They reportedly rented a jet ski from an operator at Holetown Beach, on Barbados’ west coast.

Barbadian authorities are asking for help in the search and are working in tandem with the US Embassy to uncover answers in the bizarre case. The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard are carrying out an extensive search effort.

POLICE MISSING PERSONS BULLETIN: The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two… Posted by Royal Barbados Police Force on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

“A check with the management of the Discovery Bay Hotel was made and it revealed that neither guest had returned to the hotel,” the police said.

Suarez’s mother, Ninfa Urrutia, told ABC News he was a father of two children – 10-year-old Elias and 5-year-old Tatiana – from a previous relationship.

Her son, she said was dating Devil for about a year.

Suarez’s sister has been calling his phone to no avail.

“No one’s answering the phone,” Susanna Cruz told ABC News. “Dead-end calls. We just know nothing.”

“We pray to arrive there to some good news about Oscar and Maggie,” Cruz wrote on social media as she thanks people for their prayers.

Suarez’s cousin, David Monzon told The New York Post, “We are devastated. You hear stories like this, but it never really hits you until it’s your family. We just want answers.”

According to local station News 12 New Jersey the couple’s family members were en route to the island on Wednesday.

The news comes as travelers have become anxious about visiting the Dominican Republic, where at least nine Americans have died while vacationing there since the beginning of 2019. Flight bookings for the island have dropped more than 74 percent from June 1 to June 19 compared to the same period last year, according to CBS News.

