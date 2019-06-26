Joe Biden

There’s no dancing around the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden needs every Black woman to support and vote for him and it’s not going to be an easy feat. We all know about the latest kerfuffle where the 76-year old practically bragged about his ability to get along with segregationists in order to get things done during his career as a senator. His comments left a salty taste in many a Black person’s mouth and allowed some of his political rivals to use the opportunity as a way to question whether he’s genuinely an advocate for the Black community.

Biden hasn’t been able to escape his handling of the 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas when law professor Anita Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment. As head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden failed to include corroborating witnesses and treated Hill harshly. There’s also the not-so-small matter of the 1994 Crime Bill that Biden pushed, which provided tens of billions of dollars for additional police on the street, built many new prisons and effectively helped create our current mass incarceration crisis.

READ MORE: Part One: The 2020 Democrats need to stop the pandering and get on message for Black voters

While he still must answer for this and propose ideas to rectify the past, there are of course a few things he has going for him. As Vice President under Barack Obama, he was heavily involved with the stimulus package that helped pull us out of the great recession, as well as passage of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), which allowed millions of Americans to gain insurance. He’s been an avid supporter of labor unions, a $15 minimum wage, and marriage equality all before working with Obama and authored the Violence Against Women Act when he was a senator.

Yes, ‘Uncle Joe’ has had his share of accomplishments and served under our first Black President, but there’s a lot he’s got to clarify and fix. So far, his answers haven’t been up to par, and neither has his outreach to us.