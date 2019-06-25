Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), addresses the media outside of her home after announcing she formed an exploratory committee for a 2020 Presidential run. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Senator Elizabeth Warren

There’s perhaps no one with a more extensive policy platform than Senator Elizabeth Warren. What’s more – she’s not afraid to talk about it or about racial disparities that continue to plague every aspect of American society. She’s taken her message to the people and the people have responded. Since March, she has significantly increased her standing in the polls, more than any other candidate. She’s garnered the support of Black activists, Black women and the Black community, and isn’t afraid to come and speak to us directly.

Warren often addresses the financial difficulties of middle-class/lower income communities, and specifically to Black families who are suffering from racial disparities everywhere. Warren has an affordable housing plan which includes 3.2 million new housing units as well as federal assistance for people of color who have lived in a redlined area or first-time homebuyers.

She supports decriminalizing marijuana, ending crony capitalism on Wall Street, affordable college, worker’s rights and more. What distinguishes her from Senator Sanders, however, is that she doesn’t run away from the conversation about race, but rather focuses on it because it is so interconnected with many of our current inequities.

I support her policies and her in-depth platform, but I can’t forget her embarrassing stumble with the handling of Trump’s derogatory ‘Pocahontas’ comments and her unsuccessful response. Instead of reaching out to the Native community, seeking their input and responding accordingly, she ignored them by taking it upon herself to try to justify things. All she did was make herself a laughing stock and an even bigger target for Trump.

Going forward, Warren needs to ensure that she doesn’t marginalize the very groups that she’s trying to reach. If she can master that, there’s no telling how far she may go.