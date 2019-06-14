Anita Hill has finally warmed up and could be ready to jump on the Joe Biden 2020 bandwagon and says she could now vote for him if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

Earlier this year, Hill, a law professor, was slow to give her endorsement to the former vice president because of his handling of the then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas confirmation hearing where she testified about sexual harassment. Hill was critical of Biden who was head of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991.

She said previously if Biden and the government worked back then the way it should have, more attention would have been called to sexual harassment and assault.

Hill also previously said she couldn’t support Biden for president until he fully admits his wrongdoing and takes responsibility for his conduct. That includes admitting his failure to call witnesses, other women, who were willing to testify before the Judiciary Committee and offer validation to her claims.

In a recent NBC News interview, Hill has seemingly has come around on her opinion of him.

“Of course, I could,” Hill said when asked if she could vote for Biden.

Hill said she’s more interested in knowing about Biden’s agenda for the future of this country and she’s rather focused on that rather than past apologies.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of what he could say,” Hill said. “For me it’s a matter of what we want all of our leaders to say; that is, after almost three decades now of having discovered the problem of sexual harassment, more people understanding it is a serious problem and so prevalent. I really want our leaders to stand up and say what happened in 1991 will never happen again.”

She continued: “stand up and say that ‘I understand this is a serious problem, that women are not safe in the workplace, they’re not safe in our schools, they’re not safe on our streets.'” She added that she wants leaders to “use the government’s resources to eliminate the problems.”

Biden has been on the campaign trail and is leading in the polls against other Democrats hoping to secure the nomination to run against Donald Trump in 2020.

When the Anita Hill controversy resurfaced he addressed it head-on earlier this year on The View.

Biden said, “I’m sorry she was treated the way she was treated.” But he also said, “I don’t think I treated her badly.”

Hill didn’t quite confirm who her favorite candidate is, but it’s apparent she’s open to forgiveness as part of her healing.