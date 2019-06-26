On the heels of all her legal woes, rapper Cardi B has just dropped the new video for her single, Press, and it’s incredibly intense.

In the video which premiered Wednesday, the Bronx native is seen engaging in a menage-a-trois that turns violent and culminates in her taking out a handgun.

The intensity simply increases from there, including scenes of Cardi being interrogated by police, standing trial before an army of dancers doing their choreography in the nude, and finally a violent flim noir-like ending

Press, which arrived at the end of May is an extreme deviation from Cardi’s decidedly more up beat 2018 collaboration with Bruno Mars, Please Me. But considering she just performed Clout at the BET Awards last weekend, a duet she did with her husband Offset about people who will, “do anything for clout,” it’s all too evident that the popular entertainer is sending a message to her critics about the trappings of fame.

It’s unclear when this video was shot, but in a moment of art imitating art, earlier this month the 26 year old was indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies, for a strip club brawl that took place last summer in New York. It is alleged that she ordered an attack on two bartenders that ended in physical injury. She pleaded not guilty.

