Google is known for making colorful and creative homepage designs for holidays and historical milestones, but when they somehow forgot to commemorate Juneteenth this year, artist Davian Chester not only stepped up but also snagged himself a job offer in the process.

According to VladTV, Chester created a compelling homepage for the tech giant, (known as a Google Doodle), because he felt it was important that the day get recognition for its significance to the African American community.

“I feel it’s very important for us to know as much as we can about our ancestors,” he recalled. “So I feel Juneteenth is already something that isn’t being spread across as much as it should be. I was planning on making an art piece for it anyway, but I noticed Google did not do anything at all. And for a large company like that to create doodles for literally everything under the sun and have nothing at all today, I thought it was odd.”

Google’s website explains, “Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.”

So I noticed @Google didn't create a doodle for #Juneteenth2019. So I decided to help out. pic.twitter.com/DZGRVKZo0F — Davian Chester (@Real_Toons) June 19, 2019

Chester also admitted, “I always wanted to create a Google Doodle anyway. So I took matters into my own hands.”

Not surprisingly the sketch of a Black person’s hands breaking free of shackles formed to spell out the word “Google” went viral. By the end of the day the image had been shared thousands of times amongst Black Americans on social media.

Tuesday, in a since deleted post, the 26 year old updated his followers with news that the tech company had offered him a job. No word yet on why he chose to remove the post or if he decided to take them up on their offer. But to see more of his work visit his Instagram page at real_toons.

