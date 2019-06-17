A partnership between Kim Kardashian West and a rideshare giant will potentially help thousands of inmates get back on their feet.

During a recent trip to The White House, Kardashian West announced that her partnership with Lyft will enable up to 5,000 soon-to-be released inmates to receive transportation to job interviews.

The arrangement could start as early as next month, according to TMZ.

Lyft reportedly is committing to transporting thousands of former inmates to their job interviews, work and other places, starting as early as next month. Kardashian West, in partnership with #Cut50, a bipartisan initiative to cut crime and incarceration rates across all states, has been putting in work at the federal and local levels over the past year to both raise awareness of people wrongfully incarcerated and to help formerly incarcerated people with housing and employment once they leave prison.

TMZ reported that in addition to Lyft, Kardashian West is working on a long-term plan to ensure there is ample support for ex-prisoners.

In recent months, Kim has gone full throttle in helping to raise awareness of prisoners and their living conditions. She recently visited San Quentin and met with prisoners on death row – reviewing their cases for instances of injustice.

Last Thursday, Kardashian West visited The White House and met with President Donald Trump to unveil her new partnership with Lyft.

“Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be,” Kardashian West said at the White House, according to Huffington Post.