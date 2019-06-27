CNN’s Don Lemon called out Donald Trump for his inflammatory comments against immigrants and threw down the gauntlet against the President’s propaganda.

“You know that’s not right,” Lemon said. “You can’t say it’s harder for you because somebody else is coming in. It’s not how it works. That’s just not how it works. It’s a lie. That is people trading on fear for political purpose.”

Lemon became flustered as he and Chris Cuomo took issue with Trump’s attempt to characterize undocumented immigrants as a problem in this country during the State of the Union speech earlier this year, Yahoo reports. Trump blamed immigrants for job loss, crime, low pay and more when he claimed: “Working-class Americans are left to pay the price for mass illegal immigration: reduced jobs, lower wages, overburdened schools, hospitals that are so crowded you can’t get in, increased crime and a depleted social safety net.”

But Lemon made it clear that Trump’s policies are embedded in racism and noted his focus on the southern border instead of dealing with the amount of visa overstays, which he says is a bigger issue.

“Because they’re not brown. They’re not the brown menace as he casts them,” Lemon said. “Because people who come from airplanes look like him.”

Last week, Lemon doubled down against Trump’s divisive rhetoric and likened his brand of hate to Hitler’s.

Lemon initiated the conversation after congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took fire on Monday for saying Trump was running “concentration camps” at the US border when talking about the detention centers.

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” she said.

Lemon then made comparisons between Trump and Adolf Hitler, and asked Cuomo to “think about the most despicable people in history.”

“I’m going to use an extreme example, think about Hitler, think about any of those people,” Lemon said.

“If you could look back at history would you say, ”I’m so glad that that person was allowed a platform to spread their lies and propaganda?” Or would you say that probably wasn’t the right thing to do to spread that because you knew in that moment that that was a bad person and they were doing bad things and not only were they hurting people, they were killing people,” according to The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, 10 more Democratic presidential candidates are gearing up for a Thursday night’s debate, beginning at 9 p.m.