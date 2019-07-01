Even though Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are close friends, the tennis pro kicked off the week by explaining to BBC viewers why she doesn’t plan on giving the Duchess of Sussex parenting advice for at least a few months.

The two women met at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and have been close ever since, but according to the Daily Mail, Williams doesn’t think their bond gives her the right to push her opinions on Markle or any new mother for that matter.

“I never pass on words of wisdom, especially when you’ve just had a baby – it’s so difficult to just be,” she explains. “I just think ‘get through the first three or four months and then we can talk.'”

Thinking back on her own time as a new mother she reflected, “Becoming a mum has changed my perspective on a lot of things, I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this positive person for my daughter – everything I do I want to do for my daughter.”

“I think parents today say “we want this, we want our kids to this and this,” but I’m like “we didn’t turn out that bad,'” she continued. “‘I’m definitely going to incorporate a lot of the stuff my parents did for me – I had a really good environment growing up and loved having sisters around.”

When asked how she deals with the pressures of social media in the midst of everything else she has on her plate the 37 year old says, “For me its really important to believe in yourself, today its so hard and I can’t imagine growing up nowadays, in this time”

“But I have to imagine it, because I have a daughter so I have to put myself in that situation and think what do I want out of that,” she concluded.

