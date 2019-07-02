THE LION KING - (L-R) Nala and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
It’s almost time for Disney to unveil their long-awaited live-action version of
The Lion King and we can’t wait for the big reveal. Thankfully, the studio just dropped some never-before-seen photos of stars like Beyonce, Donald Glover, and Chiwetel Ejiofor posing with their characters and released a behind-the-scenes featurette, “The King Returns.”
With an all-star lineup of talent voicing the beloved characters, the film is sure to bring the iconic story to life.
FIRST LOOK: Check out Beyonce as Nala in ‘The Lion King’
Check out the photos:
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala THE LION KING – (L-R) Nala and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Donald Glover with Simba THE LION KING – (L-R) Donald Glover and Simba. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner with Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon THE LION KING – (Top to Bottom) Timon and Billy Eichner, Pumbaa and Seth Rogen and Zazu and John Oliver. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar THE LION KING – (L-R) Chiwetel Ejiofor and Scar. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Alfre Woodard with Sarabi THE LION KING – (L-R) Alfre Woodard and Sarabi. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari THE LION KING – (Top to Bottom) Keegan-Michael Key and Kamari, Florence Kasumba and Shenzi and Eric André and Azizi. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary with Young Nala and Young Simba. THE LION KING – (Top to Bottom) Simba and JD McCrary and Nala and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. WATCH: Here’s why Lizzo should play Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ over Melissa McCarthy
Check out the featurette:
VIDEO The Lion King hits theaters July 19.