THE LION KING - (L-R) Nala and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It’s almost time for Disney to unveil their long-awaited live-action version of The Lion King and we can’t wait for the big reveal. Thankfully, the studio just dropped some never-before-seen photos of stars like Beyonce, Donald Glover, and Chiwetel Ejiofor posing with their characters and released a behind-the-scenes featurette, “The King Returns.”

With an all-star lineup of talent voicing the beloved characters, the film is sure to bring the iconic story to life.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala

THE LION KING – (L-R) Nala and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Donald Glover with Simba

Donald Glover/ Simba
THE LION KING – (L-R) Donald Glover and Simba. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner with Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon

Timon and Billy Eichner, Pumbaa and Seth Rogen and Zazu and John Oliver.
THE LION KING – (Top to Bottom) Timon and Billy Eichner, Pumbaa and Seth Rogen and Zazu and John Oliver. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar

Chiwetel Ejiofor/ Scar
THE LION KING – (L-R) Chiwetel Ejiofor and Scar. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alfre Woodard with Sarabi

Alfre Woodard/ Sarabi
THE LION KING – (L-R) Alfre Woodard and Sarabi. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari

Hyenas
THE LION KING – (Top to Bottom) Keegan-Michael Key and Kamari, Florence Kasumba and Shenzi and Eric André and Azizi. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary with Young Nala and Young Simba.

Simba and JD McCrary and Nala and Shahadi Wright Joseph
THE LION KING – (Top to Bottom) Simba and JD McCrary and Nala and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Check out the featurette:

The Lion King hits theaters July 19.