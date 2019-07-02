It’s almost time for Disney to unveil their long-awaited live-action version of The Lion King and we can’t wait for the big reveal. Thankfully, the studio just dropped some never-before-seen photos of stars like Beyonce, Donald Glover, and Chiwetel Ejiofor posing with their characters and released a behind-the-scenes featurette, “The King Returns.”

With an all-star lineup of talent voicing the beloved characters, the film is sure to bring the iconic story to life.

FIRST LOOK: Check out Beyonce as Nala in ‘The Lion King’

Check out the photos:

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala

Donald Glover with Simba

John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner with Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon

Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar

Alfre Woodard with Sarabi

Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari

Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary with Young Nala and Young Simba.

WATCH: Here’s why Lizzo should play Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ over Melissa McCarthy

Check out the featurette:

The Lion King hits theaters July 19.