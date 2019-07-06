Cardi B says she got carried away when she threw her wig into the crowd at Finsbury Park in London on Friday. Now the hit-maker is begging for its safe return.

The controversial Bronx rapper is making headlines yet again after she hit the stage for day one of the Wireless Festival. At the show, she snatched her own wig off — hurling it into the crowd as she continued performing.

Here is the rub…

News18.com reports that the Grammy-winning artist wants her faux mane back!

A video from the event shows fans in the audience fighting over the wig, “I GOT CARRIED AWAY… I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” Cardi B later tweeted. Several fans advised her to check the auction site eBay to see if it’s being sold. Others noted that they would add it to their own wig collection — and proudly wear it.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Cardi B rocked the crowd on the first night of the festival on Friday (July 19) and the audience reportedly went wild when she introduced Lil Nas X. The duo performed his debut hit, “Old Town Road,” which continues to dominate on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Cardi B praised the rapper, who recently came out as gay.

“I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless ! It was lit keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas,” she wrote.

I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless ! It was lit 🔥 keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

The Hip-Hop festival runs until Sunday (July 7), with performances from Travis Scott, Future and Rae Sremmurd.

A$AP Rocky was due to take to the stage on Sunday, but as TheGrio previously reported, he is currently detained in Sweden after being arrested Tuesday for a suspected “gross assault” that took place on Sunday.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, shared two video clips of the incident on his Instagram to prove his innocence in the matter.