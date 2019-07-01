Ciara took part in World Pride and now some of her Christian fan base is chiding her for what they say is promoting sin.

The Level Up singer took part in the opening ceremony of World Pride at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last Wednesday and performed alongside Todrick Hall. The pair performed Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels, plus Ciara sang some of her hits.

—Ciara reveals her parents called it quits after 33 years of marriage—

“And … just like that! 1st ever World #Pride at Barclays in NY! Yay! We did it! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this magical and historic moment!” Ciara posted to her Instagram page.

But not everyone was happy with her participation in the event. After the post, some of her fans let her know that as a Christian, they think she crossed the line.

“Ciara! I’m going to start off saying that I am a devout fan of yours! I am so proud and happy for you especially when you started to promote Christianity and the love of God! But I will tell you this out of love and as devout Christian myself, even if it was a video and it was not serious, by you promoting something that God is against is wrong,” wrote @felicia1812. “A Christian can righteously judge sin. Yes no sin is greater than the other, and we all have fallen short of His glory but God has called us out of darkness into his marvelous light. He has called us to repentance. We are to love yes, but we are not to promote sin! God hates sin! And it will not tarry in His sight! That is why we must repent! That video today was a slap in His face! I’m not saying this out of hatred, but I am saying this to you in love because I am,” wrote @felicia1812.

One IG follower of Ciara, known as @grimbat wrote judgmentally as if he even knows Todrick: “She is beautiful. He is confused!!”

Still, plenty of fans came to Ciara’s defense and even praised her for showing an inclusive side to Christianity.

“Don’t come in these comments with the foolishness this is not the first time Ciara has done a gay pride show. She has done plenty. Some of you are really new fans. Cut the madness out she can do whatever she wants she doesn’t answer to any of you internet thugs , trolls or bullys,” wrote @pink_bull22.

“Slay!!! No haters over here. (Pride) God loves all his people,” wrote dior_topez_scipio.

Another said Ciara made him proud. “You showed out and showed so much love to my community! I am so grateful that my fave is inclusive! love you Ci! #Pride,” added @eddie_dude.

—Ciara talks hubby life and booming career in InStyle: ‘I didn’t want to cry tears of hurt anymore’—

Some even commented that the judgment exhibited by the people who chided Ciara for participating in the event represent a faith that they want no part of.

“It’s people like you that make it easy to bypass any God that preaches hate and intolerance. Why would anyone want to follow the faith you preach?” one person wrote.