As Lil Nas X enjoys the fruits of his success, the Atlanta artist says it was bittersweet opening up about his sexuality, something he thought he’d never come to terms with doing publicly.

In an interview with the BBC Breakfast, the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper admits that he wrestled with the decision to come out as gay and hopes it will help open doors for more people.

“It was something I was considering never doing ever … just take it to the grave,” he admitted. “But I don’t want to live my entire life… not doing what I want to do.”

Since coming out, Lil Nas X said he has experienced some bullying behavior but says he’s not mad at people’s reaction.

“I’m not angry… because I understand how they want that reaction,” the 20-year-old said. “So I’m just going to joke back with them.”

Lil Nas X has been making headlines ever since he burst onto the music scene with his runaway rap/country hit “Old Town Road.” Born Montero Lamar Hill, the artist whose single has spent 13weeks at the No.1 spot on the Hot 100 chart, had plenty of people believing he was gay after a series of social media posts seemed to suggest the news.

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he posted on Sunday along with a rainbow emoji.

In June during Pride Month, he made the official announcement. Plenty of Twitter fans have voiced their support and excitement while others started suggesting he should be canceled for coming out.

Hopefully he’ll continue to ride high and brush off the haters.