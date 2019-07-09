For Jaden Smith, Summer 2019 has apparently turned epic.

He recently released a new album ERYS, dropping its first single “Again,” and has been prepping to hit the road with Tyler the Creator for the IGOR tour. But just as important, as he brings in his 21st birthday, he’s choosing to do it philanthropically by bringing free vegan meals to the homeless in Los Angeles.

According to USA Today, Sunday, Smith took to his Instagram to announce the launch of his I Love You mobile restaurant; a food truck that’s set up shop in L.A.’s Skid Row district.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reports that homelessness across the city of Los Angeles has gone up 16% over last year. Smith’s video clip shows a long line of appreciative “customers” waiting to be fed and quickly attracted applause from fans and fellow celebs.

“This is so dope. I love what you are doing man,” commented Kevin Hart.

“WOW,” chimed in singer SZA. “ICON ENERGY.”

Yara Shahidi commented, “This is incredible,” while Empire star Taraji P. Henson beamed with pride by writing, “PROUD OF YOU YOUNG MAN!!!!!”

Back in March Smith’s foundation made headlines for helping bring clear water to Flint, Michigan by deploying a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

In 2014 Flint began the process of replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered. Apparently lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion. Despite the discovery, over the years the community complained about how long it was taking to address the issue. Smith’s JUST goods company worked with a local church to provide relief in the wake of water bottle donations declining.

