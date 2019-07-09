Kim Kardashian’s close friend Larsa Pippen was reportedly the first one to spill the tea and tell the reality star all about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods and now Scottie Pippen‘s ex says things didn’t start there.

Larsa sat down with Hollywood Unlocked and revealed that even though the story dropped in February that Woods had kissed Thompson after spending the night at his home after a late night party and lots of drinking, many in their inner circle believed that the two had already hooked up before because of questionable interactions the two had previously.

When the story started to circulate earlier this year that Thompson and Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend, had gotten a little too close for comfort, Pippen said she told Kim Kardashian who initially didn’t believe her, PEOPLE reports.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’ ” Pippen said. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’”

Pippen explained that Kourtney had felt something was amiss with Thompson and Woods.

“There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”

The scandal was recently aired out on the new season of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

According to reports, Khloe who shares a child with Thompson, doesn’t plan to reconcile with the NBA star.