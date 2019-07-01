Khloe Kardashian has publicly battled with her weight for years and largely built her brand around being a body positive advocate, but in the season finale for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” all that seemed to fly out the window.

According to Radar Online, following the news that Jordyn Woods had an inappropriate moment with the father of Kardashian’s child, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and best friend Malika Haqq decided to take her on a girl’s trip to escape the drama in Palm Springs.

But before long Kardashian, 35, began to unleash on everyone while cameras were still rolling.

The incident began while Kardashian — whose hit weight loss show, Revenge Body, is entering its third season — had a meltdown while talking to Tristan’s friend Savas Oguz on the phone.

When Savas told Kardashian that Thompson told him he “still doesn’t remember anything” and he didn’t kiss Jordyn,” she let out a war cry of aggravation.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan f**k you if you can hear me!” she screamed hoping Thompson was in hearing range. “They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**king a**holes. Don’t say that you didn’t do something that you f**king did when you both f**king told me that you kissed b***hes!”

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for calling Jordyn Woods a "fat f*cking a*shole" on #KUWTK. pic.twitter.com/me9AVUNGC3 — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) July 1, 2019

In Khloe’s 2015 book, Strong Looks Better Naked, she speaks candidly about the pain she went through due to being seen as the fat sister in a family of petite women. She also made it clear to readers that fat shaming was never acceptable. Yet somehow that same grace she’s so vocally asked for from the public, didn’t seem to extend to Woods, who just recently went through her own weight loss journey.

In her confessional, older sibling Kourtney admits, “Khloe was drunk and emotional. And I am happy for her to get these feelings out. But I am also scared for my life, she could literally snap my neck off!”

Sorry but this episode is full of shaming and bullying Jordyn. Let's take responsibility and own our bad choices. Khloe honey your family was already ruined when you took Tristian back #KUWTK — Summer (@Pedalsoflove_NY) July 1, 2019

“Who the f**k does this b***h think she is?!” Kardashian is later seen screaming again after finding out about Woods appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show.

While Kim Kardashian West attempted to do damage control and show remorse for the way she and her crew bullied Woods following the scandal, Khloe didn’t appear to be entirely on board, stating that she didn’t care about protecting their brand during such a soul crushing ordeal.

Of course, as always, the Twitterverse weighed in on the topic letting Kardashian know its feelings.

Khloe Kardashian called jordyn fat?? OJ’s illegitimate child khloe? The ugliest Kardashian khloe? The khloe that was fat all the way up until her lipo and plastic surgery khloe? The one who’s baby daddy cheated on her with said fat woman khloe? The one who’s vagina stinks khloe? — coco butter baby 💛 (@Niatella) July 1, 2019

Khloe at 21 vs Jordyn at 21….. I’d be mad too lmao pic.twitter.com/AXdLeGBM2E — neptune (@stfudoudou) July 1, 2019

khloe called jordyn fat? this is your body positivity queen? the same person who has a tv show about helping people reach their goal weight? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MMmahKJY4n — missandead of naath (@faketonichilds) July 1, 2019

khloe linebacker simpson called jordyn fat? the same khloe that started a whole fitness show to help people lose weight? the ugly step sister? the one who’s puthy smell like earring backs? pic.twitter.com/82JhU1nnWk — beanyoncé (@beeeaanz) July 1, 2019

Larsa, Malika, And Khloe are all women in their 30s who have taken someone’s man, slept with a married man, or cheated on their husband .. but got the NERVE to judge a 21 yr old bc Tristan kissed her. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/cS5zM0WCuD — raveen 🏁💙 (@xoraveen) July 1, 2019