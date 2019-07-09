Wendy Williams has been living her best life since breaking up with her husband but admits that in the meanwhile her body is taking a beating due to a chronic condition called lymphedema.

On Monday, Williams revealed on her show that the acute condition causes her body tissue to bloat, which explains why ankles appear to be badly swollen in recent pics holding hands with her new boyfriend, The Daily Mail reports.

“So Marc [Tomlin, the man is in the pics with] is new to New York and he’s having panic attacks,” Williams said.

“I’m unsteady on my feet. I’ve got the vertigo. And lymphedema, by the way. I’ve been diagnosed,” she said.

“It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine,” which Williams said she uses 45 minutes a day.

“And how dare you talk about the swelling of it all! It’s lymphedema. And I’ve got it under control.

Williams also suffers from Graves disease and hyperthyroidism, which are two conditions that are also reportedly caused as a result of having breast implants.

Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter after months of speculation and rumors that he was cheating and had fathered a child with his mistress.