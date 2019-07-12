As Donald Trump revs up his 2020 re-election campaign, ads launched from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) taking aim at Colin Kaepernick.

And it appears the former NFL player and activist’s skin color was darkened.

Critics blasted the NRCC for sending out a fundraiser email featuring Trump standing next to a Betsy Ross flag, The Daily Mail reports. Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who=kneeled during the national anthem in protest, looks like he’s a few shades darker for some reason.

The email said: “WHO DO YOU STAND WITH? DONALD TRUMP AND THE BETSY ROSS FLAG OR ANTI-AMERICAN FLAG COLIN KAEPERNICK.”

The NRC denies that the photo was tampered with.

“’The photo was not darkened,” NRCC communications director Chris Pack said in an email to Yahoo News.

“Dear @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy: I served with you in the California legislature and now in Congress. I do not believe you are a racist. If the below is true, then I hope you will fire those who were responsible,” wrote Congressman Ted Lieu.

The email was also sent to face-off with the famed athlete for his recent activism, convincing Nike to ditch Betsy-Ross emblazoned sneakers since they are considered offensive because of ties to the Revolutionary war era and slavery.

The brand listened and decided to opt out of selling the Air Max 1 USA shoe. Their stock also reportedly went up two per cent immediately following backlash from conservatives.