Today, President Donald Trump took to twitter and did what we have become accustomed to him doing – writing offensive posts that are as unpresidential as they are divisive.

Weighing in on the situation between four congresswomen of color and Nancy Pelosi, for whom they have been critical, Trump took to twitter to tell the non-white congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts, to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

“These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough,” Trump added. “I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

This prompted a sharp defense of the congresswomen from Pelosi and other Democrats, who viewed it as “xenophobic” and just the latest racist rant from the commander in chief, according to The New York Times.

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again,” Pelosi tweeted. “Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Pelosi added “I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids. – #FamiliesBelongTogether!”

Trump’s tweets are undeniably playing to his base. Out of the four liberal congresswomen, Omar is the only one who was actually born outside of the United States, in Somalia. Pressley is Black and was born in Cincinnati and raised in Chicago, according to The New York Times. Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican, was born in the Bronx, and although Tlaib’s parents immigrated to the United States from Palestine, the congresswoman was born in Detroit.

Three of these brave women have taken to twitter, the same medium, that the president did to reply to his ignorance.

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

The four newcomers have become increasingly vocal in their disagreements with Pelosi and other Democrats, as well as Republicans.

Apparently in the Trump administration, non-white, liberal women can’t disagree with the establishment.

Hollywood has responded to Trump’s attack. Celebrities have come out in full force to voice disgust with the POTUS.

Saluting these women. Stay pushing. Stay shining. Stay working. Stay a pain in the ass of the #RacistInChief and all his co-horts. Stay true to who you are. Stay safe. Stay together. Stay making us proud. #FourQueens pic.twitter.com/jkcXe6Z96F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 14, 2019

Our #RacistInChief just told four American Congresswomen “go back to their countries…” Immigrants & their children are the heart of our country. I am proud to be #MadeByImmigrants @realDonaldTrump racist rhetoric only makes me fight harder for all. #FirstGenerationAmerican pic.twitter.com/Oh4lEDUf65 — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 14, 2019

Trump is a racist. #RacistInChief — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 14, 2019