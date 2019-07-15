Beyonce and Jay-Z rubbed elbows with the royals on Sunday during the British premiere of the The Lion King movie in London.

Looking regal on Sunday, Bey warmly hugged Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they greeted guests on the golden carpet.

MEGHAN AND BEYONCE MEETING pic.twitter.com/ytSxYHjYuB — meredith (@meghvnmarkle) July 14, 2019



Queeen Bey voices Nala in the live action remake of the classical Disney movie and also executive produced a companion album “The Lion King: The Gift,” and dropped a new song “Spirit” last Tuesday.

“You guys are busy,” Prince Harry can be heard saying in a video of the royal encounter. Beyoncé reportedly said “my princess” upon seeing Meghan, according to Time.com.

The European release was paired with the launch of the global conservation campaign called Protect the Pride, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to the campaign’s release, in partnership with The Royal Foundation, the campaign is to raise awareness and support the dwindling lion population across Africa.

“Since Disney’s The Lion King was first released in theaters 25 years ago, half of Africa’s lions have disappeared. Lions face rising threats, such as poaching, loss of prey and destruction of habitats. However, research shows the lion population can recover,” the release states.

“Disney has already donated more than $1.5 million to Lion Recovery Fund and its partners and will make additional grants as well as invite fans to help double the donation for a total contribution of up to $3 million. Fans may participate by taking part in celebratory experiences and purchasing special edition products, as part of The Lion King Protect the Pride campaign.”

Their public meeting comes after Beyoncé gave Meghan Markle a shout-out on Instagram in February after she and Jay-Z won the Best International Group award from the Brits. The couple posed in front of a Tim O’Brien portrait of Meghan, calling back their similar pose in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris in the “Apesh-t” music video.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” the caption said. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

And Beyoncé also shared a post on her website praising her influence at the royal wedding.

“At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far,” Beyoncé said in a post.

Sounds like these two royals are besties in the making!