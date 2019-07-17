Rapper Cardi B has been on a winning streak the last couple of years, and now the platinum selling rapper is showing off her acting chops in a trippy new commercial for Reebok.

According to Page Six, in the new ad, the “Please Me” MC is seen sitting in rollers at the beauty salon while wearing the brand’s classic Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, and gossiping with her girlfriends about a new relationship.

WATCH: Cardi B, J-Lo, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer sizzle is ‘Hustlers’ trailer

During the conversation about her guy troubles, everyone notices that the Bronx native’s shoelaces have become untied and that’s when things go left. While onlookers gawk in disbelief, Cardi sits calmly under the dryer as her trademark manicured nails magically start growing down her legs. Once the nails reach her ankles they then start tying her kicks for her, and when the sneakers are done, they retract back into her nail beds.

“Nailed it,” Cardi then says with a deadpan expression.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ MORE: Cardi B goes naked in photos for new single ‘Press’

According to a press release, the short film “[brings] her prized nails to life in a completely unexpected way. The film is a salute to Cardi’s own life experience, which saw her challenge expectations to become a self-made maven and incorporates boundary-pushing nail art that has become an iconic feature of her style.”

Ad Age reports that this off-the-wall 60-second commercial is the latest spot from Reebok’s “Sport the Unexpected” campaign, which Inga Stenta, senior director of global marketing says is meant to, “celebrates bold, unapologetic risk takers who reshape culture—those who are anything but expected.”

The $75 vintage Club C 85 kicks featured in the add first launched in the ’80s as a performance shoe, but Reebok has recently experienced a fashion resurgence thanks to famous devotees like Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande wearing the shoes while out and about.