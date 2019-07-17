While many people have slammed President Donald Trump for his racially incendiary comments against four nonwhite Congresswomen dubbed “The Squad,” this week CNN assembled a group of Republican women who say the president was merely defending himself against anti-white Democrats.

During the segment, host Randi Kaye spoke to the group in Dallas and asked them to share their feelings about Trump’s tweets stating that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley should “go back” to where they came from.

Their perspectives indicated Trump’s comments have not shaken them and that the congresswomen, not the president, are racist.

“They hate America,” Dena Miller said about Trump’s adversaries. “If it’s so bad, there’s a lot of places they can go.”

“I’m a brown-skinned woman, I am a legal immigrant, I agree with him,” said panelist Sharon Bolan.

“You don’t think that’s racist?” Kaye pushed back.

“It’s a demonstration of how their ideology spills over, even though they’re American now — so to speak — they’re not acting American,” Kathleen Lieberman chimed in.

One woman, Gina O’Briant, said she found it was impossible for the president to be racist given the women he’s been romantically involved with.

“He dated a Black woman for two years, two of his wives are immigrants,” said O’Briant. “He is not a xenophobic racist.”

“Do you think it’s just a coincidence that these four congresswomen that the president is going after, none of them are white?” Kaye asked, echoing the sentiments of those who believe the president tends to attack people of color more viciously than anyone else.

But not only did women think it was a coincidence, Miller flipped the question stating, “Why are they not racist? How come they haven’t befriended one of their white, female, congresswoman colleagues?”

“Because they won’t,” one of the Republicans said. “That’s a good point,” another added.

“Because they don’t like white people,” Miller concluded. “They’re racist.”

Even if Trump’s Republican base is continuing to support him despite accusations of racism, not every Republican lawmaker is. Four representatives, Will Hurd of Texas, Fred Upton of Michigan, Susan Brooks of Indiana, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania voted with Democrats in a resolution to condemn the comments, according to National Review.