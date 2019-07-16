Sunday, President Donald Trump took to twitter once again and lashed out at four non-white congresswomen by writing offensive posts that many people found to be both unpresidential and possibly racist.

But as usual, the internet remains undefeated in its ability to clap back and responded to POTUS by creating the now trending, #ObamaWasBetterAt hashtag.

While weighing in on the rising tensions between Nancy Pelosi and freshman congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts, over the weekend Trump took to twitter to tell the women to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

To be clear, all four women are American and therefore this is their country. But in the face of this inconvenient fact check and outrage from the public, Trump only seemed to double down on his problematic stance.

During a press conference Monday, the four lawmakers now known as #TheSquad denounced the president’s remarks, with Ocasio-Cortez pointing out the president “does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally, and that is what this is all about.”

Rep. @AyannaPressley: "We are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for those ignored, left out, and left behind. Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world." pic.twitter.com/Nq8KhcDX9r — The Hill (@thehill) July 15, 2019

That same day, the hashtag #RacistPresident began circulating amongst those standing in solidarity with the four congresswomen, and by Tuesday the hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt also started gaining traction. The latter, was specifically meant to highlight the sheer incompetence of Trump, in comparison to his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Trump was one of Obama’s most vocal critiques and not only ignited the birther movement, but has also spent the bulk of his own presidency attempting to reverse several Obama era policies, so the comparisons may just hit him where it hurts.

You can check out some of the #ObamaWasBetterAt entries below.

When the U.S. was HURTING, Our President was HURTING #ObamaWasBetterAt UNITING US TOGETHER as a NATION, NOT dividing US! pic.twitter.com/FF731ONprU — Cheny 🥰 (@chenysan_15) July 16, 2019

#ObamaWasBetterAt being a LEGITIMATE President of the U.S. winning the electoral and popular vote WITHOUT foreign adversary interference. pic.twitter.com/XMceexRXE8 — Meghan Sherman (@MeghanS71060672) July 16, 2019