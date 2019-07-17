It looks like Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are still battling it out in court over custody of their daughter, Bonnie Bella.

The former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars are embroiled in a legal battle over the 2-year-old and the Puerto Rican Princess is looking for more child support from her former flame.

According to reports, Stevie J has alleged that Joseline Hernandez is an unfit mother and even sought full custody of the toddler, while she has insisted that he is an absent father. He has also accused her of keeping their daughter away from him.

Via Bossip:

In court documents filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP, Joseline said Stevie should be paying more child support instead of trying to “take the child from the only home the child has known.”

Joseline said she’s complied with the terms of their current custody order and has never kept their daughter Bonnie Bella away from Stevie. And she denied moving to Miami to shack up with another guy.

Joseline called out her baby daddy for mom shaming her and called his suit a “frivolous action to try to take the child from the only home the child has known,” according to her court papers.

Joseline and Stevie J are due in court next week.

Let’s hope these two can work things out for the sake of their child.