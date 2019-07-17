Kim Kardashian introduced to her fans a man she believes was wrongly imprisoned in an effort to fight for his release.

The soon-to-be lawyer and reality star, who facilitated the release of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, took to Instagram Tuesday to advocate for Kevin Keith, an Ohio man who was found guilty of a 1994 triple homicide.

Kardashian explained the circumstances surrounding his case that led to her support in his favor, The Daily Mail reports.

“Kevin Keith was convicted of a triple homicide back in 1994 in Ohio and was sentenced to death,” Kardashian wrote.

“I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came within days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Kevin Keith through a video visit & was so impressed w/ the amazing programs he created in prison to help others inside better themselves! So much evidence has been uncovered proving Kevin’s innocence. I hope justice is served soon & he is released.”

Kardashian added a link to JusticeForKevinKeith.org.

Police claim Keith entered an apartment on the evening of Feb. 13, 1994, and sprayed it with gunfire, killing Marichell Chatman, 24; her 4-year-old daughter, Marchae; and the Marichell’s aunt, Linda Chatman, 39.

Three others were wounded, including siblings Quanita Reeves, 7, and Quentin Reeves, 4.

Marichell Chatman was the sister of an undercover police informant whose efforts led to a drug raid weeks earlier during which Keith was arrested.

Keith’s attorneys questioned eyewitness testimony that identified Keith as the shooter, provided evidence of an alternate suspect and lined up four alibi witnesses.

Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland cited “legitimate questions” about evidence used to convict the inmate. But he also cautioned he did believe Keith committed the crimes.

The AP contributed to this report.